Police search for clues after woman killed in South Jersey hit-and-run

PENNSAUKEN TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting and killing a woman in South Jersey.

The accident happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on Route 130 just passed North Park Drive in Pennsauken.

Investigators say 46-year-old Jill Waters was killed.

"It appears that the vehicle ran her over," said Captain Michael Killion. "We're still trying to figure out why she would've been in that part of the roadway to begin with."

Police say the weather conditions on Friday night are making the investigation difficult.

"At that time of night, it was getting dark and the weather was pretty dark and gloomy with the rain," said Killion.

At the time, police say it appears Waters was trying to walk across the highway.

"We do get a lot of pedestrian traffic, and time and time they don't use the crosswalk. They'll tend to jump the barrier because it's a little bit closer to get to where they're trying to go," said Killion.

Police say witnesses stopped traffic and tried to help Waters after she was hit. Emergency responders took her to the hospital, but she died from her injuries.

Meanwhile, police say a dark-colored SUV sped off.

"That's dangerous. People are crazy. They don't stop for anything," said Jerry Dankel from Collingswood.

Residents who drive Route 130 often say they've seen people try to cross the highway before, and they've feared something like this could happen.

Police say they're looking for surveillance, but it's difficult with the rainy, dark weather conditions at the time. Investigators are pleading with this driver to come forward.