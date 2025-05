Police pull man to safety moments before car is hit by train in New Jersey

Police officers in New Jersey pulled a man to safety as his car was sitting on train tracks.

Police officers in New Jersey pulled a man to safety as his car was sitting on train tracks.

Police officers in New Jersey pulled a man to safety as his car was sitting on train tracks.

Police officers in New Jersey pulled a man to safety as his car was sitting on train tracks.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police officers in New Jersey pulled a man to safety as his car was sitting on train tracks.

Piscataway police just released the video from earlier this month.

Officers dragged the impaired driver to safety just as the crossing gates were coming down.

The train plowed into the car moments later.

There's no word on if that driver will face charges.