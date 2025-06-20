Police say seizure of ghost guns in Morton, Delaware County, likely saved lives

Police in Delaware County say they've seized a cache of so-called ghost guns.

Police in Delaware County say they've seized a cache of so-called ghost guns.

Police in Delaware County say they've seized a cache of so-called ghost guns.

Police in Delaware County say they've seized a cache of so-called ghost guns.

MORTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County say they've seized a cache of so-called ghost guns.

The stockpile of handguns, rifles and magazines were discovered during a search of Deron Harris' apartment in Morton.

Police in Delaware County say they've seized a cache of so-called ghost guns.

Police say the search was prompted by an encounter in Prospect Park Wednesday morning.

The 40-year-old allegedly fired a gun into a car occupied by his ex-girlfriend and another man.

Harris faces attempted murder for that shooting incident, along with a slew of other charges related to the weapons.

Police say the seizure likely saved lives.

