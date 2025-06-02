Police searching for suspects in assault, robbery in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have just released new surveillance video of the suspects in a brutal assault and robbery.

It happened at 6:15 p.m. on May 26 along the 1300 block of Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Officials say the suspects attacked the 20-year-old victim from behind, punching him and kicking him to the ground.

They then took his bag, which held his ID, credit and debit cards before fleeing south on the 2100 block of Park Avenue.

Anybody with information on these individuals is asked to contact police.