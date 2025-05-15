Trenton police investigating after New Jersey man stabbed to death

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Trenton, New Jersey, are investigating after a man was stabbed to death.

Investigators said a man with a stab wound to his abdomen showed up to Capital Health Regional Medical Center around 7 p.m. on Wednesday in a private vehicle.

The man, identified as 48-year-old Jermaine Scott, of Hamilton, was rushed into surgery but died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Rickey at (609) 989-6406 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997.

