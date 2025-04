Police warning after string of diversion-style burglaries in North Philadelphia

PHiLADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are warning about a devious crew of impersonators, who prey on older residents.

The suspects have burglarized at least four homes in Northeast Philadelphia over the last few weeks, making off with more than $200,000.

Authorities say they work in pairs, with one posing as a fence installer or utility worker, to distract the homeowner.

Then an accomplice enters the home and takes money, jewelry or other valuables.

So far, no arrests have been made.