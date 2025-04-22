What happens next after death of Pope Francis?

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Parishioners gathered to ring the bells at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Camden, N.J.

They rang 88 times, honoring Pope Francis and his 88 years of life.

"I just heard the news and just was so sad," said Betty Musetto. "I feel like there's a chunk of goodness that has been ripped away from the world."

In the wake of his passing, many people are remembering when Pope Francis visited Philadelphia in 2015.

A small group gathered to pray the rosary for the late pontiff on Monday, led by Pastor Vince Guest, who felt particularly drawn to Pope Francis.

"Before I was a priest, I was a lawyer for the poor," said Guest. "So my journey to the priesthood really came from working with the poor, and I saw his papacy as one that reflected that."

As they mourn with Catholics worldwide, many are looking to the days and weeks ahead.

"It's going to be fascinating to see it unfold," said Guest.

Traditionally, there are nine days of mourning for the pope, during which his funeral will take place.

"The cardinals will be called to Rome for the funeral and then to stay in Rome for the conclave," explained Guest. "And the process begins, praying for the guidance of the Holy Spirit as they deliberate."

The conclave inside the Sistine Chapel typically begins 15-20 days after the pope's death, with the cardinals sequestered as they vote until a 2/3 majority is reached and a new pope is selected.

Many will be watching anxiously for the white smoke to arise from the chapel's chimney.

We asked folks what they hope to see in the next pope.

"I would like to see a candidate from either Latin America, Central America, or Africa," said Leslie D'Ambola from Pennsauken, N.J.

"To see a pope that continues on the message of Francis," said Thomas Callahan of Cinnaminson. "Inclusivity and to bring god's love."