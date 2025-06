Pope Leo XIV shows off Villanova pride

It was the moment the newly installed Pope Leo XIV removed his zuchetto and replaced it, though briefly, with a Villanova ball cap.

ROME (WPVI) -- Nova Nation is loving a recent moment when its newly famous alum showed off his Villanova spirit.

The man who presented it to him is Joseph Del Raso, a 1974 grad who was at the Vatican with the former Vice Chair of the University's Board of Trustees, and at least one of the Pope's former classmates.