Crews assess damage after SUV swollowed up by sinkhole in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section

The road is closed between Salmon and Edgemont streets as crews assess the cave-in and work to make the site safe for repairs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Water service has been restored to residents in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section after a sinkhole opened up in the middle of the residential street.

However, there is quite a bit of damage that needs to be repaired.

Philadelphia Water Department and PGW crews are assessing the damage caused by a massive sinkhole that opened up on the 2700 block of Birch Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Incredible video of the sinkhole swallowing the SUV is making the rounds on the neighborhood group chat.

"I had no idea. I was like 'Oh my God, Thank God no one was in that car. Thank God no one was walking by,'" said Lori McCole-Mazur, who lives just feet from the sinkhole.

"I looked and I was like 'Shut up! That's my Mom's car in the hole!'" said Jordan Williams, from Port Richmond.

The Williams family heard a loud boom when the sinkhole opened.

Action News also has video of the SUV being pulled out from the hole.

Photo shows car being pulled from sink hole in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

The Philadelphia police officer who owns the Chevrolet SUV that was swallowed up said, incredibly, there is minimal damage to the car. He was even able to drive it away after crews lifted it out.

"I wasn't expecting all of this. I figured I come home, we get the car out of the sinkhole, the water department will fill the hole back up and we go about our business but as you can see, it's a little bit more than that," said Steve Williams, who owns the SUV.

One neighbor told Action News that she's concerned this could happen again.

"It's definitely going to happen again. Definitely going to happen again because we're getting the holes again. We have two of them on the block and one of them sits right in front of my property," said Port Richmond resident Michelle Kendorski.

Philadelphia Water Department crews tell Action News that getting this sinkhole repaired is top priority. However, they do not have a timeline for when repairs will be completed.

