Possible measles exposure at 2 ER locations in Philadelphia region, health officials warn

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Health Department is warning about a possible measles exposure at two locations in the region.

"Sadly, we have identified another case of measles in our region. We believe there is no threat to the general public because of this case," said Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson, Commissioner, Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

The first location is the Pennsylvania Hospital Emergency Department, at 800 Spruce Street in Philadelphia, on Sunday, April 6, between 3:55 p.m. and 11:20 p.m.

The second location was at the Holy Redeemer Hospital Emergency Department, at 1648 Huntingdon Pike in Meadowbrook, Montgomery County. The potential exposure would have been on Tuesday, April 8, between 6:05 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Officials said this measles case was exposed while traveling abroad and is not connected with the outbreak in the western states.

RELATED: 2nd child with measles dies in Texas, according to state health officials

Anyone who was at either location during those dates and times, and develops measles-like symptoms, should contact their doctor immediately, health officials said. You should tell your doctor before visiting that you may have been exposed to measles.

Anyone experiencing symptoms can also call the Philadelphia Department of Public Health at 215-685-6740, then select option 5.

Officials said anyone looking for vaccine opportunities for their children should visit the Health Department's Get Vaccinated webpage or talk with their pediatrician. Anyone who may be traveling in the future should visit the Health Department's Travel Vaccines webpage or talk with their healthcare provider.

