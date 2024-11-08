'Power in Unity': PA Conference for Women features star-studded guests

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Over 8,500 women joined together Thursday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the 2024 PA Conference for Women. This year's theme was "Power in Unity."

"We're all from different backgrounds, different places, different professions and so the support is it's huge," says Regina Wilson of Philadelphia.

6abc is a proud, longtime media partner of this event meant to uplift women in business and in life.

Industry leaders in all facets leave nuggets of wisdom with attendees.

"'You are not aggressive if other people tell you that are, don't let them tell you what you are not.' I just really loved that," Adeline Kang who came from Singapore to attend.

Our Alicia Vitarelli hosted a panel about careers in technology and then joined Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ms. Joyce Abbott for a panel discussion.

Action News Mornings anchor Tamala Edwards emceed the keynote luncheon, featuring a star-studded list of speakers, including Peleton's Robin Arzon.

Barbara Corcoran, of ABC's Shark Tank fame, shared a more personal story about caring for her mother with Alzheimer's.

"Made sure we were her partner, and really got patient and listened to her. And we became much happier and she became much happier as well," she said.

Our Christie Ileto joined Chef Robert Irvine to highlight the ingredients of a great team.

"There are special traits that we have and that we exemplify, and really being able to learn from the people that are up there, and being able to pull that in," said Ashka Vaidya of Philadelphia.

A successful day leaving our region's female business leaders with inspirations and new ideas that they'll go out and share.