Pray Tell Wines arrives in Philly as homecoming dream for winemaker

ByNatalie Jason WPVI logo
Friday, April 11, 2025 1:23PM
Pray Tell Wines arrives in Philly
Pray Tell Wines is a dream come true for Owner-winemaker Tom Caruso, who says he always wanted to return to Philadelphia to make world-class wines

Pray Tell Wines is a dream come true for owner and winemaker Tom Caruso, who says he always wanted to return to Philadelphia to make world-class wines in his hometown. With Assistant Winemaker Sydney Adams, the couple moved an entire winery across the country from Oregon, and they continue to do everything as a staff of two. Pray Tell offers wines with the common through-line being elegant expressions of different varietals. The tasting room is open Thursday through Sunday.

Pray Tell Wines | Instagram
1615 North Hancock Street
Philadelphia, PA 19122

