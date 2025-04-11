Pray Tell Wines arrives in Philly as homecoming dream for winemaker

Pray Tell Wines is a dream come true for owner and winemaker Tom Caruso, who says he always wanted to return to Philadelphia to make world-class wines in his hometown. With Assistant Winemaker Sydney Adams, the couple moved an entire winery across the country from Oregon, and they continue to do everything as a staff of two. Pray Tell offers wines with the common through-line being elegant expressions of different varietals. The tasting room is open Thursday through Sunday.

1615 North Hancock Street

Philadelphia, PA 19122