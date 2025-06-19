Precautionary shelter-in-place lifted in Deptford Twp. after hazmat situation in Gloucester County

Chopper 6 is overhead Deptford Township, Gloucester County, after to a hazmat situation on Thursday.

Chopper 6 is overhead Deptford Township, Gloucester County, after to a hazmat situation on Thursday.

Chopper 6 is overhead Deptford Township, Gloucester County, after to a hazmat situation on Thursday.

Chopper 6 is overhead Deptford Township, Gloucester County, after to a hazmat situation on Thursday.

DEPTFORD TWP.., N.J. (WPVI) -- The precautionary shelter-in-place in Deptford Township, Gloucester County, has been lifted as of 1:40 p.m. after a hazmat situation on Thursday.

Portions of Windermere, Cooper Village, and Deptford Memorial Park were included in the zone.

Officials said a chlorine cylinder within a Deptford Twp. Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA) facility, at S. Delsea Drive and South View Avenue, experienced an active leak.

The Deptford Fire Department and Gloucester County Hazmat responded to the scene.

Officials say crews have mitigated vapors with water suppression while conducting air monitoring in the area.

The NJDEP has been notified and has an Emergency Response Team en route.

