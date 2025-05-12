Trump defends Qatar jumbo jet offer, says would be 'stupid' to turn away free plane

President Donald Trump is poised to accept a super luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet as a gift from the Qatar royal family, sources said.

President Donald Trump on Monday defended the administration's plans to receive a luxury jumbo jet donated by the Qatari government, saying it would be "stupid" not to accept a free plane.

During remarks at the White House on Monday, before embarking on a four-day trip to the Middle East, Trump called the donation a "very nice gesture" when pressed by reporters if Qatar had asked for anything in exchange.

"I think it's a great gesture from Qatar. Appreciate it very much," Trump said. "I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer. I mean, I could be a stupid person and say, 'No, we don't want a free, very expensive airplane.' But it was, I thought it was a great gesture."

"I think it was a gesture because of the fact that we help, have helped, and continue to, we will continue to all of those countries, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and others," he continued.

Trump said he doesn't plan to use the plane after he leaves office.

Further pressed by ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott on what he would say to people who view the luxury plane as a personal gift to him, Trump said it was not a gift to him but "a gift to the Department of Defense."

Sources familiar with the proposed arrangement told ABC News that the plane would be a gift that is to be available for use by Trump as the new Air Force One until shortly before he leaves office, at which time ownership of the plane will be transferred to the Trump presidential library foundation.

Such an arrangement is sure to raise questions about whether it is legal for the Trump administration, and ultimately, the Trump presidential library foundation, to accept such a valuable gift from a foreign power.

On Monday, Trump referenced an anecdote involving the professional golfer Sam Snead to explain his acceptance of the plane.

"He had a motto, when they give you a putt, you say, 'Thank you very much.' You pick up your ball and you walk to the next hole," he said. "A lot of people are stupid. They say, 'No, no, I insist on putting it.' And then they putt it, they miss it, and their partner gets angry at them. You know what? Remember that Sam Snead: when they give you a putt, you pick it up and you walk to the next hole and you say, 'Thank you very much.'"

The White House is working on the "legal details" of the donation, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.

"The Qatari government has graciously offered to donate a plane to the Department of Defense, the legal details of that are still being worked out," Leavitt said in an appearance on Fox News.

"But, of course, any donation to this government is always done in full compliance with the law. And we commit ourselves to the utmost transparency and we will continue to do that," Leavitt added.

A senior White House official said the plane will not be presented or gifted while the president is in Qatar this week on a tour of the Middle East, marking the first official foreign trip of Trump's second term.

In a social media post Sunday night, Trump confirmed his administration was preparing to accept the aircraft, calling it a "very public and transparent transaction" with the Defense Department.

Trump had previously toured the plane, which is so opulently configured it is known as "a flying palace," while it was parked at the West Palm Beach International Airport in February.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would not comment on Trump preparing to receive the jet from Qatar because he hasn't seen the "details."