Price hike could be coming for Philadelphia Water Dept. customers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Water Dept. customers could soon be paying more.

The utility company has requested rate increases that would begin this September.

The water department says it will help offset rising costs in labor, materials and equipment.

The rate board is expected to make a final decision in June.

If approved, customers would see an increase of about $10 per month.

There would be another $5 increase the following September.