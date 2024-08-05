Property tax bill for Philadelphia residents to go up by an average of $330

City leaders announced Monday that the average Philadelphia homeowner will see their property tax bill increase by approximately $330 this year.

City leaders announced Monday that the average Philadelphia homeowner will see their property tax bill increase by approximately $330 this year.

City leaders announced Monday that the average Philadelphia homeowner will see their property tax bill increase by approximately $330 this year.

City leaders announced Monday that the average Philadelphia homeowner will see their property tax bill increase by approximately $330 this year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- City leaders announced Monday that the average Philadelphia homeowner will see their property tax bill increase by approximately $330 this year.

Mayor Cherelle Parker says this is due to the results of a city-wide reassessment of all property values for Tax Year 2025.

The mayor says the evaluations reviewed more than 580,000 properties throughout the city.

"No one ever wants to see their property taxes go up," Parker said. "And rest assured: As the mayor, I would love to be able to have a magic wand and say that no one's property taxes would ever go up while I was the mayor. But unfortunately, that's not what the law requires."

The reassessments and new tax relief measures were included in the mayor's $6.3 billion budget, which went into effect on July 1.

