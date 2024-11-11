Provenance enters Society Hill's dining scene with classic French cuisine in sleek setting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The price of a 20-dish tasting experience at Provenance is high, but owner-chef Nicholas Bazik says it's unique on the Philly food scene and is ideal for special occasions.

Bazik chose the cuisine of French classics with Korean influences, in an ultra-modern setting, for his first venture as an owner.

The longtime Philly chef says he approaches each night of service with joy and gratitude, as he and his team present a rotating menu over two seatings a night, strictly reservation-only.

The custom-built stove by Molteni is one of only nine thousand in the world, and the only one in Philadelphia.

Seating choices include the huge kitchen-view counter that allows guests to be a part of what's happening, as well as a small art-centered private room, and the lower-level wine cellar.

Provenance | Instagram

408 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

445-223-8333

Wednesday-Friday, seatings at 5:30pm and 8:30pm