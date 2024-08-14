PRT bus smashes through porch of a home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus crashed through the front porch of a home on Tuesday.

The PRT says a car that was being pursued by police hit the accordian bus, sending it off the road.

The driver of the bus and a passenger were taken to the hospital. They are expected to be okay.

The other seven passengers escaped injury, as did the homeowner.

The porch is a total loss, but the home is structurally intact.

The person in the pursued vehicle fled the scene and remains at large.

