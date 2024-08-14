WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

PRT bus smashes through porch of a home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, August 14, 2024 10:57AM
Bus smashes through porch of a home in Pittsburgh
A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus crashed through the front porch of a home on Tuesday.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus crashed through the front porch of a home on Tuesday.

The PRT says a car that was being pursued by police hit the accordian bus, sending it off the road.

The driver of the bus and a passenger were taken to the hospital. They are expected to be okay.

The other seven passengers escaped injury, as did the homeowner.

The porch is a total loss, but the home is structurally intact.

The person in the pursued vehicle fled the scene and remains at large.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW