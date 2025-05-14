PTO treasurer charged with stealing $50K in Deptford Twp., NJ

DEPTFORD, TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- The treasurer of a parent-teacher organization in Gloucester County is charged with stealing more than $50,000 and failing to pay thousands of dollars in invoices.

Deptford Township Police arrested 36-year-old Tara Webb on Monday night.

Police say Webb was the treasurer at Pine Acres and Shady Lane Schools.

She has been charged with Theft of Moveable Property (greater than $50,000) in breach of her duty as a fiduciary, acting as PTO treasurer.

She is being held at the Salem County Jail.

Police said it is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Maureen Packer at (856)845-2220 or email mpacker@deptford-nj.org.

