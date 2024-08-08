Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles retiring from the NFL as a Philadelphia Eagle

PHILADELPHIA -- Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles is retiring from the NFL as a Philadelphia Eagle.

The quarterback will formally retire during the Eagles home opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 16.

The team says Foles will be honored in front of a sold-out crowd at Lincoln Financial Field after a career that spanned 11 seasons.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle," said Foles. "The City of Brotherly Love has always felt like home to me as an NFL player. Philadelphia is a city I truly love, and it has been an honor to wear the Eagles jersey. Thank you, Philadelphia, for embracing me and making me a part of your family forever. Your love and support have meant the world. Fly, Eagles, Fly!"

Foles became the starter late in the 2017 season after Carson Wentz was injured, and led the way to a 41-33 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Foles called the now-iconic "Philly Special" late in the first half. He ran to the end zone and caught a pass from tight end Trey Burton.

He became the first quarterback in NFL history to catch a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

"He was the ultimate competitor, an inspiring teammate, a true representative of our city, and of course, a Super Bowl champion," team owner Jeffrey Lurie said.

Foles remains the franchise leader in passer rating (93.2) and is third all-time in completion percentage (62.9). He finished his Eagles career with 8,703 passing yards (10th all-time) and 58 touchdowns (ninth all-time) in 40 games.

After the Super Bowl win, Foles played with the Jacksonville Jaguars for one season before two years with the Chicago Bears. His last appearance in the NFL came with the Indianapolis Colts on Jan. 1 2023.