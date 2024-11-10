Racial slur found spray-painted on woman's property in Camden County

LAWNSIDE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Residents around Lawnside, New Jersey, felt a rush of emotions over the weekend after someone spray-painted a woman's property with offensive language.

"I felt violated," said Dawn Hines. "I still feel violated."

Hines says derogatory messages were spray-painted along her fence over the weekend. It included a racial slur and offensive symbols.

"Immediately, I was disheartened. I was sad," said Hines. "I was like a little angry because I'm like out of everything, I felt, 'How was I targeted?'"

Hines said she lived in her home for 20 years and never felt this hatred from her community before.

With Lawnside being a predominantly Black neighborhood, Hines and her neighbors believe this vandalism was intentional, along with the placement. The message faces Evesham Avenue.

"They knew where to put it," said Qawi Austin, Hines's neighbor. "They knew where to get the message and they wanted to make sure everyone saw it because of the busy traffic that comes here."

Neighbors said this racist rhetoric raises concerns.

"Some of us are feeling more empowered around what we do next as a community while you'll have others who are looking over their shoulders," said Austin.

The community now says it is taking swift action.

Crews immediately removed the graffiti, and residents met with local leaders on Saturday to discuss solutions such as increasing patrols and remaining vigilant.

"It just speaks for the community being so small everybody knows each other," said Austin. "It really feels like a small town in the South where everybody is related, only two degrees of separation."

The residents said they'll look out for each other, showing the true power of unity.

"Hate has no place here. It has no place here," said Hines. "I have loving neighbors. My neighbors are loving, and we are a loving community."

Hines plans to repaint her fence and install cameras.

Police are investigating this incident as a hate crime.