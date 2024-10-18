Racist vandalism found on mailboxes in Burlington County community

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Vandals targeted a South Jersey community this week by scrawling racial slurs on residents' mailboxes.

Leaders in Chesterfield Township, Burlington County, said while the act of vandalism only targeted two people, it impacted the entire community. They say residents won't stand for this type of hate.

"It's very diverse and everybody's very friendly," said Gary Johnson, who lives in the neighborhood that was targeted.

Johnson said he was shocked and disappointed to know that his neighbors were targeted.

"I think it's terrible and disgusting," he said.

On Monday, one of his neighbors discovered that their mailbox had been vandalized. A derogatory slur was written across it in yellow.

Another neighbor's mailbox was targeted in the same way, with an abbreviation of the slur written on their mailbox.

Both of the homeowners targeted are African American.

Chesterfield Township Mayor Matthew Litt (D) said he personally reached out to the victims after these incidents.

"We were horrified, and I was tremendously disappointed that that would happen in this township because that is not who Chesterfield is," he said.

Litt says the police are diligently working the case through residents' tips and doorbell camera video.

"My primary concern is making sure we catch whoever did this," Litt said.

New Jersey Assemblywoman Andrea Katz (D), who represents the area and lives in Chesterfield, posted on social media about the incident.

She wrote in part, "I am calling for an immediate and full investigation into these incidents by both local and federal authorities, including the @USPS."

Chesterfield resident Subramania Seetharaman was surprised to hear that such a thing could happen in the area he calls home.

"We never thought somebody would do like that. It's a pretty safe community," he said.

Action News talked to one of the homeowners whose mailbox was vandalized. The homeowner was too shaken to go on camera but mentioned that the incident made them both frightened and more vigilant.

Police issued a statement to the community, mentioning this incident and other acts of vandalism occurring in the Old York section of Chesterfield between last Friday and this Wednesday.

Investigators say there were also cars vandalized with racist graffiti. Police have notified authorities at the state and county levels.

"This is not something we stand for that we will allow in Chesterfield," said Litt.