US Marshals arrest man wanted for shooting 3 women on SEPTA bus

Ezeamaka is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other charges.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man wanted for a triple shooting that injured three women on a SEPTA bus has been captured.

U.S. Marshals announced Wednesday afternoon that 18-year-old Raphael Ezeamaka was arrested at an apartment complex in Middletown, Delaware.

Authorities say he's the one who opened fire shortly after exiting the Route G bus on South 57th Street back on October 8.

Three women were hospitalized.

