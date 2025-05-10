Rare Dodge Hellcat stolen in broad daylight from Washington Twp. driveway

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey woman's dream car was stolen in under three minutes during a bold, broad-daylight theft that has police investigating what they believe is part of an organized vehicle theft ring.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Friday in Washington Township. Security cameras captured how quickly the thieves came in, broke a window, and drove off.

"For my 50th birthday, I decided I was gonna go out...and buy myself the car I've always loved," cried Christina while speaking about her purple Dodge Hellcat, which can reach up to 200 miles per hour.

Police said it's their powerful performance and limited production that make them highly desirable.

"It's brazen. I've worked here 30 years, I've never seen a car stolen like that in broad daylight hours. At least two subjects are wearing ski masks," noted Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik.

"They broke the rear window on the vehicle, then went through the window... plugged a diagnostics tool into the computer dash and were able to get the car started by cloning the key," said Gurcsik.

Christina knew her car was rare. Since she bought it, she usually blocks it in to prevent something like this from happening. This was the one time she didn't.

"I'm aware of it being a rare vehicle, this is my dream car, I worked hard for it. I know they are stolen often. I put it in the garage or block it in the driveway. This morning, I was running late and I didn't," Christina said.

At least three suspects are believed to be involved. Police believe the group was using a red Honda Civic and a gray Honda Accord, both of which are likely stolen as well.

The suspects were last seen leaving Washington Township at 7:24 a.m. Friday, heading most likely north on Route 55. Police are almost certain those vehicles are stolen too.

Christina wishes there weren't flawed systems that make it so easy for criminals to copy car keys without physically having them.