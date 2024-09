Rare sighting of endangered North Atlantic right whale offshore in Dewey Beach, Delaware

The known population of the whale species is just 360, making it one of the most endangered large whales in the world.

DEWEY BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- A meteorologist is sharing a rare sighting off of Dewey Beach in Delaware.

Edward Russo recorded a North Atlantic right whale swimming less than 200 yards offshore last week.

