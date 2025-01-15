Rash of car break-ins reported in several South Jersey communities

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are investigating a rash of car break-ins that have been leaving residents on edge.

Cherry Hill Police say they received 11 reports Wednesday morning of break-ins from overnight, and surveillance video indicates one suspect may be behind many of the crimes.

Video shows a man in a blue coat trying multiple different car doors in different neighborhoods.

Those reports have been coming from the Woodcrest section in Cherry Hill. Neighbors on Doris Street say several people were victimized Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Cherry Hill isn't the only township dealing with the crime.

"It's definitely a crime of opportunity," said Evesham Township Acting Police Chief Tom Reinholt. "Criminals come together, usually in groups, and they go through the neighborhoods looking for unlocked car doors."

Evesham Police say they have about six reports of car break-ins from Monday night, including from a resident on Bartram Road in the Woodstream neighborhood who has surveillance video of two suspects trying to break into vehicles.

It's unknown if the break-ins in the two townships are related.

"They prey upon the understanding that a lot of people leave their car doors unlocked and a lot of people leave their valuables and other important items inside," said Reinholt.

Police say crimes like this are why they promote the 9 p.m. routine on social media where they tell residents to lock their doors and remove valuables from their cars.

"You're going to get a reminder. And that reminder is going to say, 'Don't forget to lock your car doors. Don't forget to take your personal items out,'" said Reinholt.

Police in both towns are looking for more surveillance video as well. They're encouraging everyone to check their cameras.