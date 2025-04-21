Real estate agent accused of running 'sex slave' operation in Milwaukee

According to a criminal complaint, the women told police the Milwaukee real estate agent made them sign contracts requiring 'sex upon demand.'

According to a criminal complaint, the women told police the Milwaukee real estate agent made them sign contracts requiring 'sex upon demand.'

According to a criminal complaint, the women told police the Milwaukee real estate agent made them sign contracts requiring 'sex upon demand.'

According to a criminal complaint, the women told police the Milwaukee real estate agent made them sign contracts requiring 'sex upon demand.'

MILWAUKEE -- A real estate agent is being accused of running a "sex slave" operation inside a Milwaukee house.

Austin Chronister, a real estate agent and private investigator, allegedly made women sign contracts requiring "obedience" and "sex upon demand," according to court records. He is being tried for human trafficking and sexual assault charges.

One of the victims at the center of the alleged operation spoke out in a court hearing on Friday. The woman's name is not being published to protect her identity.

She urged a judge to keep Chronister's bond conditions in place. The conditions include a 24-hour curfew and no-contact with his long-time partner Christin Saint Pierre.

Prosecutors say Chronister violently assaulted two women inside a home in the Concordia neighborhood.

The victims say house members were also all assigned "slave numbers" and had to wear collars as part of an untraditional sex arrangement involving bondage and domination.

A judge ruled Chronister must remain at home all the time and cannot contact his long-time girlfriend Christin Saint Pierre.

Pierre is a Milwaukee criminal defense attorney. She took the stand on Friday.

His girlfriend answering a series of questions from the defense attorney, saying she does wish to have contact with Chronister, and she does not fear him.

The judge ruled Chronister's bond restrictions will remain the same.

