REAL ID deadline now one week away

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The deadline to get your REAL ID is now just one week away.

Starting next Wednesday, you'll need a REAL ID to board any domestic flight or get into certain federal facilities.

Action News spoke with plenty of people who have gotten online for their REAL IDs more than once.

"This is my third attempt. Twice, I was turned away after a three-hour wait. It was closing time," said Clint Bauer of Springfield.

And with the deadline quickly approaching, the lines will not be getting any shorter.

PennDOT Press Officer Aimee Inama says that while you're not legally obligated to get a REAL ID in Pennsylvania, it's a really good idea to get one.

"If they don't want to get a REAL ID, and in order to comply with the federal REAL ID Act, they will need that alternative form of identification, such as a valid, unexpired passport," she said.

That applies to all domestic flights, entrance to federal buildings, or if you are entering a military installation.

Also, be aware that the documents you need to apply for a REAL ID vary from state to state. For example, in Pennsylvania, you'll need one proof of identification, one proof of your Social Security number, and 2 proofs of your current address.

It's the same in New Jersey, except you will need 6 proofs of identification.

Delaware requires proof of identification, proof of Social Security number and two proofs of Delaware address.

Inama says, Pennsylvanians should also be aware that added Monday hours at Driver License Centers will be available two more times, including one past the May 7 deadline.

"So, we're having other REAL ID days on May 5 and then another on the 12th, but if people can't get out on those two days, they can definitely come to the driver license centers and any other day during normal business hours," she says.

For those who don't know, most driver's license centers are closed on Sundays and Mondays.

You are encouraged to check out your state's Department of Transportation website for office hours and guidelines.