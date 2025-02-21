REAL ID deadline fast approaching: What you should know

REAL ID deadline fast approaching: What you should know

REAL ID deadline fast approaching: What you should know

REAL ID deadline fast approaching: What you should know

REAL ID deadline fast approaching: What you should know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're planning to travel this year, there is an important change you need to prepare for. Time is running out to get a REAL ID, which will soon be required to travel domestically.

REAL ID was put into place by the REAL ID Act after 9/11 but its enforcement had been postponed several times.

But now the REAL ID rules will go into effect in less than three months on May 7, 2025.

You'll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or photo ID card or another form of federally acceptable identification, like a valid passport or military ID, to fly within the United States or enter a military building or military installation.

"So you'll wanna make sure that you have an identification driver's license with that star on there," said travel expert Maddi Bourgerie. "The star signifies that you have an updated ID and that it's run through this REAL ID Act."

Bourgerie said to prepare for REAL ID, "know before you go," which means get your documents together.

In Pennsylvania, you must show: one proof of identity and legal status in the U.S., like your birth certificate or passport. One proof of your social security number and two proofs of your current, physical address.

In New Jersey, you must show six proofs of identity.

You must take your documents to a PennDOT Driver Licensing Center or New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission location for verification in person.

PennDOT warns it will never ask for nor accept any identity documents online for any reason. If any website claims to be able to get a REAL ID for you, PennDOT said it could be using your information for fraudulent purposes.

And if you don't get your REAL ID by May 7, take a deep breath and don't panic.

"If you don't have that ID and time, maybe you just forgot or you're a procrastinator like I am, you can use that valid passport instead," said Bourgerie.

PennDOT will host "REAL ID Day" next Monday, February 24 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Here is more information on Real ID from the New Jersey MVC.