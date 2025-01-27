ReAnimator Coffee launches 'Rushers Roast' blend in celebration of Eagles return to Super Bowl

Proceeds of the coffee blen sales will go toward the School District of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If a Philadelphia Eagles win isn't enough to jumpstart your day, how about a cup of Eagles-themed coffee?
ReAnimator Coffee Roasters has launched a special blend celebrating the team's return to the Super Bowl. It's called "Rushers Roast" and features a portrait of Saquon Barkley.
You can buy the coffee online, or at any of ReAnimator's Philadelphia locations later this week.
Proceeds will go toward the School District of Philadelphia.
