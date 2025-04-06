The suspect ran off, and officers deployed a taser, stopping him at 10th and Vine.

Video captures DUI arrest after several cars struck along Vine Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Action News viewer shared video of Philadelphia Police arresting a DUI suspect in Center City.

Investigators say a 41-year-old man was driving recklessly along Broad Street around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

Striking vehicles at Broad and Vine, and at 11th and Vine.

The suspect ran off, and officers deployed a taser, stopping him at 10th and Vine.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated, and arrested on DUI charges.