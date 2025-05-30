Record-breaking flag kicks off Pride festivities in Philadelphia

At City Hall, a different Pride flag was hoisted above the building in a ceremony by the city's office of LBGT Affairs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art became the backdrop of the big rollout of Pride Month festivities in the city. Dozens of people walked down the steps holding a Pride flag that measured hundreds of feet long.

"It celebrates inclusivity. It celebrates obviously the launch of Pride Month," said Sasha Suda, Director and CEO of Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Cascading down the Art Museum steps, the flag is America's largest Progress Pride Rainbow Flag.

"Each year for three years we add on 200 feet. Which means this year we have a total of 600 feet which amounts to a block and a half," said Philly Pride 365 Executive Producer Jeremy Williams.

Philly Pride 365 is spearheading this year's pride celebrations with help from several groups. One of their goals was to spread the message of love and acceptance by taking the flag to more neighborhoods across the city including Manayunk where the flag flowed down Main Street.

"We wanted to do Pride around the city, because it's not just about being around the Gayborhood," said Williams.

At City Hall, a different Pride flag was hoisted above the building in a ceremony by the city's office of LBGT Affairs. Mayor Cherelle Parker and several city councilmembers and leaders were in attendance.

This year's Pride events are happening amid a backdrop of concern for LGBTQ rights.

"You know that the backlash is because of the rights that we have gained in the laws," said Councilmember Rue Landau, who is the first openly-gay Philadelphia city councilmember.

LGBTQ community members and allies say, even in challenging times, they'll continue to show pride.

"Let's recommit ourselves to creating a city where everyone, and I mean everyone, feels safe, accepted and celebrated," said Mayor Parker.