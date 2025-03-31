After recovering from injury, Delaware boy throws out the first pitch at Phillies home opener

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The first pitch of the Philadelphia Phillies home opener was thrown by someone whose endurance inspired a stadium full of fans.

It was from a Delaware native, Briar Jones, who recovered from injuries after being hit by a moving vehicle.

"I never thought I'd be able to throw the first pitch of the Phillies game," said Jones.

His recovery, thanks to Nemours Children's Health, was celebrated by thousands in South Philly at Citizens Bank Park.

"To take Briar from where he is today from the night he was injured required lots of individuals and lots of expertise from many departments of Nemours," said Dr. Duane Duke from Nemours Children's Health Delaware.

Jones was joined by Dr. Duane Duke and Dr. Arianna Trionfo to celebrate the momentous day.

"It's going to create a great memory for them. And he certainly deserves it from what he's been through," said Dr. Duane Duke.

After throwing his pitch, Jones was able to get the baseball autographed by Brandon Marsh.

"I will not forget this. Never. Once in a lifetime. Can't forget it," said Jones.

