Regional Rail riders fear SEPTA's 'doomsday budget'

PAOLI, Pa. (WPVI) -- Suburban SEPTA riders are feeling the pressure of the system's impending "doomsday budget," which was passed this week.

As a Regional Rail train rolls into Paoli, its riders are in limbo. Pretty soon, the tracks could be empty.

"Traffic's gonna be even worse getting on I-76," said Abbie Togno from Phoenixville.

That's if the Paoli-Thorndale Line is discontinued. It's one of five Regional Rail lines on the chopping block if SEPTA's budget cuts take effect.

"That's really upsetting because there's no other train lines that are easy to get into the city from the suburbs," said Togno.

It's also the busiest line, with more than 15,000 riders a day.

SEPTA passed the budget Thursday; it includes a 45% reduction in services and routes and 21.5% fare hike.

The transportation system claims it's their only option as it faces a $213 million budget deficit starting in July.

"We still have some time where we can turn this around. This doesn't have to happen," said SEPTA general manager Scott Sauer.

The cuts still may not happen if the state legislature votes to fund SEPTA. The Pennsylvania House already passed its funding for mass transit, but the legislation stalled in the Senate.

"The message I deliver to our customers is the fight's not done. We're still going to talk to everyone we need to talk to. We're still going to make a case for SEPTA and this region," said Sauer.

The clock is ticking. The first round of SEPTA cuts could come in August. Leaders like Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker have been warning of the impact.

"SEPTA is the nucleus of the economy," Parker said Friday.

Riders are feeling the pressure.

"We should probably figure out a way to keep the train lines because I do think it's something important to the community," said Jill Hsia from South Philadelphia.

The first cuts in August would bring service reduction and cuts to buses. The second round is in January, and that would be when the five Regional Rail lines, including Paoli-Thorndale, would be eliminated.