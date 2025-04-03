Religions leaders protest ICE policies in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a religious rallying call in the middle of Center City Philadelphia.

Leaders across faiths joined to send a message about the impact of increased ICE raids and decreased safe spaces for immigrants. They held a rally on the sidewalk in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office on 8th Street in Chinatown.

People from dozens of congregations filled this sidewalk and street. They're concerned not only about what happens at the ICE office but also what happens at churches, mosques, synagogues and other religious spaces.

Local faith leaders demand that those places be deemed off limits to ICE.

"We're here speaking in front of ICE because we know that ice can melt," said Rabbi Linda Holtzman, of Tikkun Olam Chavurah l, using a play on words.

In front of the very office that advocates say many immigrants fear, religious leaders protested for the sanctity of sanctuaries.

"Our space is sacred, where we worship is sacred," Rev. Christopher Nelson of The Living Church.

People from more than 30 congregations of various faiths gathered all in front of the ICE office near Center City, protesting recent changes to federal immigration policies.

In January, President Donald Trump revoked a 2011 directive that banned immigration arrests and raids in so-called "sensitive areas," including courthouses, schools, and churches.

"It has spread fear in the community where people are nervous about coming to service," said Peter Pedemonti, co-director of New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia.

Part of Thursday's demonstration involved building an altar in front of the ICE office. Attendees put meaningful items on the altar. The goal was to show that many spaces can be sacred.

"I think it's really powerful," said Rev. Jay Bergen of Germantown Mennonite Church. They know firsthand the importance of having religious buildings as sanctuaries for immigrants.

"We had a family that was in sanctuary in our congregation during the last Trump administration," they said.

New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia says there have not been any local cases of ICE agents going into churches, but agents have come closer than before.

"What we've seen is them getting up to the line, sometimes lurking, sometimes roaming the neighborhood," said Pedemonti.

Immigrant advocates are now calling on lawmakers to once again make churches protected spaces.

"Our pastor is right now in Washington, DC, for a court hearing about sensitive locations," said Marion Brown, a member of First United Methodist Church of Germantown.

Religious leaders are now leaning on their faith to create change.

"We have to be committed if we are called by the name of Jesus Christ to do, what did Jesus say was the first thing we should do? Love our neighbors as ourselves," said associate pastor Sharon Sobukwe of Salt and Light Community Church.

Action News reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement about the rally and the policy that allows agents to make contact with immigrants in sensitive areas. The agency did not respond to Action News' request for comment.