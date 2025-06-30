Rep. Dwight Evans of Philadelphia won't seek re-election to U.S. House in 2026

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- United States Representative Dwight Evans announced Monday he will not be seeking re-election in 2026.

The Democrat was elected to represent Pennsylvania's 2nd Congressional District - later redistricted as the 3rd - in 2016. The district is located within the city.

Evans, who suffered a stroke last year, said he remains in good health and is "fully capable of continuing to serve." The decision to not seek re-election came after "some discussions this weekend and thoughtful reflection," he said.

The 71-year-old Philadelphia native said in a statement that serving the people of the city has been the "honor of his life."

Rep. Dwight Evans speaks to reporters on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Evans will serve out the remainder of his team, which ends on Jan. 3, 2027.

"I am deeply proud of what I have been able to accomplish over my 45 years in elected office - from revitalizing neighborhoods block by block to fighting for justice, economic opportunity, investments in infrastructure and education," Evans said in a statement.

Evans served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 1981 to 2016.