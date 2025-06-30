24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Rep. Dwight Evans of Philadelphia won't seek re-election to U.S. House in 2026

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, June 30, 2025 4:44PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- United States Representative Dwight Evans announced Monday he will not be seeking re-election in 2026.

The Democrat was elected to represent Pennsylvania's 2nd Congressional District - later redistricted as the 3rd - in 2016. The district is located within the city.

Evans, who suffered a stroke last year, said he remains in good health and is "fully capable of continuing to serve." The decision to not seek re-election came after "some discussions this weekend and thoughtful reflection," he said.

The 71-year-old Philadelphia native said in a statement that serving the people of the city has been the "honor of his life."

Rep. Dwight Evans speaks to reporters on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Washington.
Rep. Dwight Evans speaks to reporters on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Washington.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Evans will serve out the remainder of his team, which ends on Jan. 3, 2027.

"I am deeply proud of what I have been able to accomplish over my 45 years in elected office - from revitalizing neighborhoods block by block to fighting for justice, economic opportunity, investments in infrastructure and education," Evans said in a statement.

Evans served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 1981 to 2016.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW