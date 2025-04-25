Report details alleged abuse inside special needs classroom in the Central Bucks School District

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- There are serious allegations of abuse in a Bucks County elementary school. An independent investigation found the abuse unfolded in a special education classroom.

Central Bucks School District's Superintendent Dr Steven Yanni was placed on leave Thursday after the release of an independent three-month-long investigation by Disability Rights Pennsylvania.

The nonprofit has federal authority to investigate public agencies on behalf of people with disabilities.

The report accuses Yanni and several other administrators of misleading police and parents about child abuse allegations at Jamison Elementary School.

"The superintendent was aware of the horror you see outlined in that DRP report," said school board member and practicing attorney James Pepper.

He says the report outlines abuse his then 8-year-old non-verbal autistic son endured.

The alleged abuse occurred between September and December of 2024.

It states a teacher and aide at the school allegedly abused four students ranging in grades from kindergarten to second grade in an autism support classroom.

A report through Childline, Pennsylvania's child abuse hotline, was made in January of 2025 but a whistleblower came forward in November of last year.

"He [ Yanni ] submitted a Childline report saying that my son was spoken to inappropriately, pushed and shoved but both allegations were unfounded. When you look at the DRP report there's a heck of a lot more in there than that," said Pepper.

The report states that students were physically restrained, water intake was restricted, a student was found naked inside the classroom and there was physical punishment.

On Thursday night, parents spoke about the report's claims that the district's internal investigation found evidence of abuse, but the district told parents and police otherwise.

"I've asked repeatedly for the police to go back and take a closer look at this. The district attorney's office has refused," said Pepper.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, they don't look at this as a criminal matter. The Warwick Police Dept., which originally investigated the claims, also said Friday they investigated thoroughly and support the district attorney's decision.

In response to the newly released DRP report, the school district said, "It is important that we take the appropriate time to carefully evaluate the information presented before commenting or acting on any details."

6abc asked the DA's office, in light of the new report, if an investigation be re-opened. A spokesperson referred us to the original statement.

In the report, the DRP said it "recommends a series of actions by the School Board of the District to address these issues, including staff and administrator discipline, training, policy development, and additional safeguards for the safety and rights of students with disabilities."

A separate independent investigation approved by the board earlier this year is still ongoing.

We called and emailed Dr Yanni for a response but did not hear back.