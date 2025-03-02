Residents of Gloucester City get in green for the 10th Annual 'St. Patrick's Parade'

GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Residents of Gloucester City hit the streets to celebrate all things green.

It's their 10th annual "St. Patrick's Parade."

An "Irish Mass" kicked off the day followed by music and dancing with the crowds.

All of this ensures they won't forget the heritage of many residents.

"Seeing the cheering and dancing with the string bands in the streets. It just makes me happy and warms my heart on a cold day like today," said parade coordinator, Dan Spencer.

