Residents thrilled to see SEPTA's historic trolleys return to Girard Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Commuters across Philadelphia can once again ride the retro Presidents' Conference Committee trolleys on Girard Avenue.

"It's right on time," said Joshua Hardy from Overbook.

It's transporting passengers to more than just their destination.

"Going back in history is how I see it," said Archie Scott from North Philadelphia.

"I was shocked when I saw it coming down the street," added Terena Clements from Brewerytown. "I was like where's the bus? It's a trolley."

The iconic green and cream trolley provides service from Port Richmond to West Philadelphia along Route 15 on Girard Avenue and makes 64 stops along the tracks.

Passengers will arrive in style after SEPTA upgraded the 1947 trolleys from the ceiling to the floor over the past four years.

"When I got on the trolley, it seemed bigger inside, more roomier," said Clements. "I was like, 'Wow, I remember a while ago it was so crammed and tight.' So, it's very interesting they remodeled the whole thing, and there's air on there too."

"It's a beautiful look," said Hardy. "It's a unique look. You got the buses. You got regional rail. You got regular traffic. Now this little missile of a time capsule is unique."

SEPTA said it took about 13,000 hours of manpower to repair each car, including rebuilding parts that are no longer made.

"I definitely like the way they look, and I just believe they're going to bring in a lot of people," said Yolanda Welch, owner of All Day Hoagies. "Now that they're up and running, I think they'll bring us more business."

They're hopeful the new and improved trolleys will bring future business with a nod to the past.

"It's uniquely Philadelphian," said Hardy. "It's something that's a hallmark of the city. Our transportation feature is key to what Philadelphia is."

SEPTA said two more trolley cars will return to Route 15 next spring.