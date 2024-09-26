First responders, Eagles fans travel to Florida before Hurricane Helene makes landfall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Disaster response teams across the Delaware Valley will be on the ground in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions before Hurricane Helene makes landfall.

"This is our season right, so we're ready for this," said Ivan Lopez, the PA Task Force 1 program manager.

Helene is now forecast to reach catastrophic Category 4 strength by the time it makes landfall in Florida on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center says, with storm surge potentially climbing to 20 feet along some parts of the coast.

In preparation, 45 personnel with PA Task Force 1 will drive to Greensboro, North Carolina, on Thursday morning and wait for their assignment in the state or nearby.

Lopez said water rescues are their main role.

"A lot of the smaller places need a lot of help, and so that's where we come in," said Lopez. "In the past, we've actually done 911 calls for them. So, wherever we can help, we help out."

NJ Task Force 1 traveled to Asheville, North Carolina Wednesday night with 80 personnel, 20 vehicles, and four K9 search teams.

Meanwhile, American Red Cross crews from Southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey are already in Florida with supplies.

Larry Daly just got back from helping in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is now in Tallahassee, Florida.

"My job is to make sure the clients have everything they need for an emergency - water, snacks, cleaning supplies, rakes, shovels - whatever they need to get back on their feet," said Daly.

Several Eagles fans are also braving the storm to attend the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The last Tampa flight from the Philadelphia International Airport was around 7 p.m.

Tampa International Airport will suspend operations at 2 a.m. Thursday and will resume services on Friday once it's safe to do so.

Many had to rearrange their flights, including Nick Chichilitti, who took off Wednesday night, and now, he has to figure out where to stay.

"A little nervous," said Chichilitti from Plymouth Meeting. "The flight situation, hurricane, tropical storm, where I'm going to stay -- because they shut down Clearwater Beach, so I'm going to wing it. My two days of fun and relaxation are kind of going to be rainy."

The Philly Sports Trips team spent hours rescheduling plans for 50 people.

Now, they're flying to Orlando on Thursday morning and taking a bus to Clearwater.

"People are happy," said Vince Rizzuto, president of Philly Sports Trips. "We had to do some juggling around, but at the end of the day, it's all about the Birds, and on a more important note, it's about the safety of the people in Florida."

Fans are hoping to lift many local spirits as they cheer on the Birds.

"I've seen what this fan base can do, and the team talks about it and the coach talks about it," said Rizzuto. "We show up."