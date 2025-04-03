Retired teacher in Montgomery County charged with child porn possession

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- A retired teacher in Montgomery County is charged with possessing child porn.

Abington police announced the arrest of Barry Sussmann on Thursday.

The investigation began last month when a business reported a disturbing image had been uploaded to its server.

Investigators made contact with Sussmann, who they say admitted to transferring that image and possessing multiple others.

The Cheltenham School District confirmed that Sussmann worked as a teacher in the district from 1972 through 2003.

He also served as an assistant with the girl's tennis team until his retirement in 2016.