Retired teacher volunteer instructs 'English as a Second Language Classes' in Upper Merion Township

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This Upper Merion Township woman volunteers her time to teach "English As A Second Language" courses.

People whose backgrounds are from countries all over the world are able to sharpen their speaking skills in this class held by Jean Olexy.

This improves not only their professional capabilities when it comes to communication; but also, can enhance their belonging in the everyday community.

Olexy officially retired many years ago, but thrives on her lifelong passion to teach and make a difference for others.

"At the Upper Merion Township Library, we benefit greatly from volunteers like Jean Olexy, who come in to help us with programs, especially in areas that we may not have an expertise," said Upper Merion Township Library Director, Laura Arnhold.

"Being able to offer something to people coming to this country that may not speak English extremely well or just want to brush up on their skills is really something valuable that we can offer," she continued.

For more information, check out the Upper Merion Township website.