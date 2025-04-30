'Squiggly line' traffic pattern in Montgomery County neighborhood will be removed

New traffic pattern in Montgomery Township perplexes some neighbors

New traffic pattern in Montgomery Township perplexes some neighbors

New traffic pattern in Montgomery Township perplexes some neighbors

New traffic pattern in Montgomery Township perplexes some neighbors

MONTGOMERY TWP. (WPVI) -- A traffic pattern on a Montgomery County road that made headlines for its unusual design will be removed.

The white and yellow lines on Grays Lane in Montgomery Township were repainted in late March in response to residents' complaints of speeding drivers on the residential street.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

However, after weeks of discussion, township supervisors decided to remove the traffic pattern, known as a chicane.

Audrey Ware-Jones, chairwoman of the township's board of supervisors, told Action News contractors will be contacted so the work can be started as soon as possible.

Ware-Jones added that police enforcement "will begin immediately where and when appropriate."

As for other options, Ware-Jone said PennDOT regulations don't allow for using stop signs to calm traffic or reduce speed.

And officials previously told Action News that speed bumps had been considered, but they were ruled out due to the grade of the road.

However, Ware-Jones said the township will engage an independent traffic engineer to analyze the entirety of Grays Lane to determine if anything else can be done.