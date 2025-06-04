Tips on transferring medications to new pharmacy for savings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The struggling Rite Aid will shut down nearly 500 locations nationwide as it deals with bankruptcy proceedings.

The Philadelphia-based chain filed for bankruptcy for the second time in less than two years.

The list of closures now includes 173 stores in Pennsylvania, 17 in New Jersey and seven in Delaware.

Rite Aid stores are expected to close starting this month, impacting thousands of people.

CVS has bought most of Rite Aid's prescription files, and the CVS website is already welcoming Rite Aid patients.

The site gives them step-by-step instructions to transfer their prescriptions in three steps online. But before you automatically move your medications, there are things to consider.

"The pharmacists were wonderful, we got our flu and COVID-19 shots here," said Rite Aid customer Paul Joyce.

But now Joyce will have to get his prescriptions filled elsewhere.

And if you're looking to move your medications, too, listen to what consumers have to say in Consumer Reports' annual pharmacy survey.

"The last three or four cycles, they rate independent pharmacies as their number one overall top pick," said Lisa Gill with Consumer Reports. "And that is due to a very high level of customer service."

"I think a lot of people would assume that in terms of price, the chains are going to be cheapest, but you have found that's not necessarily the case?" asked Nydia Han.

"Right," replied Gill. "Some of these chains, especially chain drug stores, can actually be the most expensive if you are not using your insurance on cash prices, independent mom and pop pharmacies are extremely competitive."

So are pharmacies inside supermarkets, as well as Costco and Sam's Club and you do not have to be a member to get your prescriptions filled.

To get the lowest price, also ask your pharmacist if there are coupons or other discounts.

A pharmacist can also help you appeal to your insurance company to get a drug covered.

And some specialize in certain drugs, like diabetes, and offer additional services.

"How important is it that you go to one pharmacy for all of your medications?" asked Han.

"Yeah, it can be tempting, especially when you get, you know, emails for Amazon pharmacy or other online pharmacies. It can be very tempting to basically cherry-pick and try to get the lowest possible price at different pharmacies," said Gill.

But if you have four or more regular medications, it is safest to have them all filled at one place so that pharmacy can flag any possible interactions or side effects from one drug that could impact another.

Experts tell us it's best to find a new pharmacy before your old one closes. That way, in the case of Rite Aid, for instance, the chain will transfer all of your medications for you.

If you wait until after the store closes, you'll have to ask each of your healthcare providers to individually call your medications into your new pharmacy.