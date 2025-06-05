Rite Aid no longer honoring gift cards, returns or exchanges

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As of Thursday, Rite Aid will no longer be honoring Rite Aid gift cards, or accepting any returns or exchanges.

It comes as the Philadelphia-based pharmacy chain deals with bankruptcy.

Rite Aid stores are expected to close, starting this month.

RELATED: Tips on transferring medications to new pharmacy for savings

Rite Aid, which has filed for bankruptcy, just announced that its pharmacy services at more than 1,000 locations have been sold to other big chains. So what does all this mean for your personal, sensitive information?

CVS has bought most of Rite Aid's prescription files, and the CVS website is already welcoming Rite Aid patients, giving them the ability to transfer their prescriptions in three steps online.

