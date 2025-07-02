Road closures announced for 2025 July 4th festivities in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia has released its list of road closures and other changes you need to know about for this week's 4th of July festivities.

City officials note that the following closures could change depending any postponements or cancellations.

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

All American Block Party

-3rd Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Salute to Service: United States Army Field Band

-Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

-Lane Closure - North Traffic LANE on Market between 5th and 6th Streets from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

-Pedestrian Sidewalk closed on North side of Market Street

Thursday, July 3, 2025

POPS on Independence

-Lane Closure - North Traffic LANE on Market between 5th and 6th Streets from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

-Pedestrian Sidewalk closed on North side of Market Street

In preparation for the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony, the following road closure will be in effect:

-6th Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street from 8 a.m. to noon

Friday, July 4, 2025

Celebration of Freedom Ceremony

-6th Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street for stage placement on 07/03 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

-6th Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street for stage removal on 07/04 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Salute to Independence Parade

The following streets will be closed for the formation area of the parade:

-2nd Street between Market Street and Walnut Street from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-3rd Street between Market Street and Walnut Street from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-4th Street between Market Street and Walnut Street from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-5th Street between Market Street and Walnut Street from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Front Street from Dock Street to Market Street from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Chestnut Street between 6th Street and Front Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following streets will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until conclusion of parade:

-5th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

-6th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

-7th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

-8th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

-9th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

-10th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

-11th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

-12th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

-13th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

-JFK Blvd. between Market Street and 15th Street

-N. Broad Street between JFK Blvd. and Vine Street

-S. Penn Square from S. Broad Street to E. Market Street

-E. Market from 5th Street to City Hall

-12th Street between Vine Street and Market Street

-13th Street between Vine Street and Market Street

-Arch Street between 13th Street and Broad Street

-Strawberry Street between Market Street and Chestnut Street

-Bank Street between Market Street and Chestnut Street

July 4th Concert and Fireworks

The Fourth of July celebrations in Philadelphia will conclude on the evening of July 4 with the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert and Fireworks.

All closures listed below are in effect from approximately 5 a.m. on Friday, July 4, to 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, unless otherwise noted:

-1900 Race Street

-1800-1900 Vine Street

-I-676 Off-Ramp at 22nd Street

-I-676 On-Ramp at 22nd Street

-I-76 eastbound Off-Ramp at Spring Garden Street

-Spring Garden Tunnel

-Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street

-20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

-19th Street between Callowhill Street and Cherry Street

All closures listed below are in effect from approximately 5 a.m. on Friday, July 4 to 4 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, unless otherwise noted:

-Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 18th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)

-Eakins Oval (all lanes)

-Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue (Kelly Drive inbound closed at Fountain Green Drive beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m.)

-Rear of Art Museum - Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive

-2000-2100 Winter Street

-MLK Drive from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval

-Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street

-23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

All closures listed below are in effect from approximately 5 a.m. on Friday, July 4 to 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, unless otherwise noted:

-22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

-21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

The following roads will be closed on Friday, July 4, beginning at approximately 1 p.m. until approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 5:

-All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street, 18th Street to 22nd Street (local access maintained for residents)

-All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd Street to Corinthian Street (local access maintained for residents)

-16th and 17th Streets, between Arch Street and Spring Garden Street will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

-1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

Due to public safety interests relating to the fireworks show, all roads listed below will be closed from 8 p.m. on Friday, July 4 to approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, unless noted otherwise:

-Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive

-Lemon Hill Drive

-Sedgley Drive

-Waterworks Drive

-Poplar Drive

Note: Parkway closures may begin earlier in the evening, depending on crowd size.

Transportation and Public Transit

SEPTA offers two subway lines, regional rail service to and from the surrounding suburbs, and bus service throughout the city.

The following SEPTA routes will be detoured from their normal routes on Friday, July 4, beginning at approximately 8 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, July 4:

-4, 5, 7, 9, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 42, 44, 45, 47, 47M, 48, 57, 61, 124, and 125

The following SEPTA routes will be detoured from their normal routes on Friday, July 4, beginning at approximately 3 p.m. until approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 5:

-7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48, and 49

Check SEPTA's website, septa.org, for full details on transit options. For information on NJ Transit routes and schedules on July 4, visit njtransit.com.