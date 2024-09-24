Road rage incident leads to shooting and crash on I-95 in Philadelphia; pickup truck sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a road rage incident in Philadelphia that led to a shooting and crash.

It happened around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 95 North in the area of the Girard Point Bridge.

According to state police, the driver of a gold Oldsmobile sedan and the driver of a black pickup truck towing a trailer were involved in the road rage incident.

The driver of the Oldsmobile fired several rounds from a semi-automatic pistol toward the black pickup.

Both vehicles continued north and then crashed about a mile later. The Oldsmobile then struck a third vehicle.

The Oldsmobile was disabled by the crash, but the driver of the black pickup kept going north.

No injuries have been reported from either the shooting or crash.

Anyone who has information about the vehicle involved or information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP-Philadelphia, 215-452-5216 and reference Pennsylvania State Police incident number PA2024-1242856.

