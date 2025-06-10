Rock band Heart's stolen Telecaster guitar recovered by police | Here's how they tracked it down

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Atlantic City police are releasing more details about the recovery of one of two stolen instruments from the rock band Heart after the items were taken from a Jersey Shore casino.

The items, including a custom-built, purple sparkle baritone Telecaster guitar with a hand-painted headstock made for band member Nancy Wilson, and a vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin that band member Paul Moak has played for over 25 years, were stolen from the Hard Rock in Atlantic City in May.

"These instruments are more than just tools of our trade - they're extensions of our musical souls," Nancy Wilson said in a statement issued by the group. "Their value to us is immeasurable."

It happened just before the band was to launch their nationwide tour.

On Tuesday, police detailed how they were able to recover the band's Telecaster guitar.

Officials said investigators were able to track the accused thief's movements after the items were stolen.

He has been identified as 57-year-old Garfield Bennett, of Pleasantville, New Jersey.

Police say Bennett was seen giving the guitar to a woman in the 1300 block of Pacific Avenue, who then put it in her vehicle.

Detectives then were able to utilize the department's automated license plate readers to identify the vehicle the woman was using.

After identifying the vehicle, they were able to determine that it was still in Atlantic City. She was quickly located and she voluntarily turned the stolen item over to the police.

Officials said they then learned that she had allegedly bought the guitar from Bennett.

Bennett, who has since been taken into custody, has been charged with burglary and theft, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.

"The continued use of advancing technology and the hard work and determination from our detectives and patrol officers led to the quick recovery of one of the missing instruments," said Chief James A. Sarkos. "The Atlantic City Police Department embraces technology that allows our officers to investigate and combat crime."

The vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin remains missing.

Police said anyone in possession of these stolen items is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department and voluntarily surrender them over, otherwise face being criminally charged.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Heart is led by Wilson and her sister, Ann, who have made music together since the '70s and have had hits like "Magic Man," "Crazy on You," and "Alone." The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers were honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2023.