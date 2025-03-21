'Rock you socks' for World Down Syndrome Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Friday is World Down Syndrome Day. It is observed on March 21 to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21 chromosome, which causes Down Syndrome.

One way everyone is encouraged to mark the day is by "rocking your socks."

The idea is to wear mismatched, or your craziest, colorful pair from your drawer, to get people talking about Down syndrome.

The reason socks are used is because the chromosome pattern of Down syndrome looks like mismatched socks, so it helps spark a conversation.

Events to Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

There are events happening in the Philadelphia area to mark World Down Syndrome Day.

That includes a Guest Bartender fundraiser taking place at Double Nickel Brewing Company in Pennsauken.

It's being hosted by the Down Syndrome Association of Southern New Jersey.

People with Down Syndrome will partner up with friends and loved ones, to serve drinks and raise money.

The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

