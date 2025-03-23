2 hospitalized following violent crash on Broad Street

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, March 23, 2025 1:13PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were hospitalized following a violent crash in Spring Garden.

The Action Cam was on the scene at Broad and Green streets around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Philadelphia Police say the SUV slammed into the back of another vehicle, before landing on the sidewalk.

The driver was ejected during the crash, and is now in critical condition.

The other driver was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be okay.

Damage can be seen at the front of the Rodeph Shalom Synagogue.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

